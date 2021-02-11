Cold and cloudy for Friday, another round of snow arrives this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another quiet, cold day is on tap for Friday.

A light snow event will be heading in our direction Saturday through Saturday night. Minor accumulations will occur across much of the area. A general 1-3″ is expected at this time. The coldest air is expected to arrive on Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day. Sub-zero lows are possible on Valentine’s Day night.

A ‘panhandle hook’ will approach the area Monday through Tuesday. This is setting up to be a decent snow event as well as a second ‘hook’ next Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep you updated. It looks like we’ll be making up for the season’s snowfall deficit.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

What is driving the cold across the northern US and Great Lakes? BIG Greenland high pressure!

January Cloud cover in northern Ohio was WELL ABOVE NORMAL. January 1-Feb 7 average overnight LOW temperatures have been ABOVE normal thus far (due to cloud cover). Average HIGH temperatures have been below normal in Cleveland.

Here are Cleveland high temps between Jan 1-Feb 7 last 5 years. First is the last 4 years (minus 2021). Notice the ups & downs. DOTS are the days above 60 & below 20. BLUE curve is this 2021 temps. Notice how much flatter the curve is. Just consistent cold w/no extremes either way until the last few days.

Look how fast we developed ice on Lake Erie over the last week.

Lake Erie ice coverage is now above 80%. Here is an analysis on year’s similar on SCOTT’S WEATHER BLOG for the scientific details!