Cold air sweeps in for Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Colder air is sweeping in … Bundle up. Single-digit wind chills are expected to persist overnight.

On Super Bowl Sunday we’ve got a cloud/sun combination with a burst of snow later in the day. This time, mainly favoring our southwestern communities. It’s there we could pick a quick 1-2 inches of snow, but little to no accumulation for much of the area.

Expect a frigid start on Valentine’s Day, single-digit readings in many backyards at daybreak. Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average through the holiday.

Want a warm-up? We’re flirting with spring temps the midweek, with 50s showing up later!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: