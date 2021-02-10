Cold air heading towards Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A round of light snow clipped Northeast Ohio on Wednesday. Those mainly south of Rt. 30 picked up a coating to an inch. Otherwise, those of us to the north saw very little snow/flurries whatsoever.

The storm track seems to stay to the south of the Buckeye State. Here are the maps for the next day or so.

Maps in Motion

Some snow will be heading in our direction Saturday night through early Valentine’s Day. Light accumulations will be possible once again. The coldest air is expected to arrive on Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day. Sub-zero lows are possible on Valentine’s Day night.

A ‘panhandle hook’ will approach the area Monday evening through Tuesday. This could be an interesting setup with a plethora of precipitation including an icy mix, rain, and snow! We’ll keep you updated.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast