CLEVELAND (WJW) – Freeze Warning this morning.

Sunshine returns today with partly sunny skies. Not as breezy as the past few days with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a nice, dry stretch in store for the next few days.

After a brief chill, seasonal and above-norm temperatures return late week/weekend. The trend will continue into next week…enjoy the warmer weather!

Late week and into the weekend should be pretty decent for your fall outside events.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.