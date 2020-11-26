Cloudy Thanksgiving expected with temps in the 50s, chance for showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s a look at the travel delay forecast through Thanksgiving day:

On and off rain showers will continue overnight with a few breaks from time to time.

Maps in motion show the latest weather system pulling off as weak high pressure builds for Thanksgiving Day.

Overall, there’s higher confidence that the pattern will be COLDER next week. A southern system early next week looks to bring rain then snow with lake effect! Obviously, it’s too early for local snowfall specifics.

A colder and more wintery pattern is looking better for the first HALF of December. The reason? Changes across the Asian continent (high pressure) which will enhance the jet stream across the northern Pacific.

This will do two things: It will allow storm systems to become more frequent and deeper. It will shift the warmer temperatures across the western US and colder temps across the eastern US. Chances of multiple winter storm systems will be climbing the first two weeks of December!

