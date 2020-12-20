Cloudy Sunday on tap with chance for rain, temps in the 30s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pockets of drizzle/flurries around this morning. A gray day on tap with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. The culprit, a weak cold front drifting across the area. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 30s this afternoon.

We’re tracking another front Monday night/early Tuesday with scattered rain showers changing over to snow in the evening. Most locations will see less than 1″. Locally 1-2″. Snow showers taper Tuesday morning.

A push of milder air moves in the middle of this week. We could be flirting with 50! Big changes heading our way as we head into the holidays! Colder, arctic air invades our area starting Christmas Eve night… potentially the coldest air since last February! Highs Christmas Day will be in the mid 20s with single digit wind chills at times.

Winds Aloft Through Christmas

How about a white Christmas? Our odds of a “white” Christmas are looking good! Stay tuned for our snowfall forecast. We usually issue it 48 hours out.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

