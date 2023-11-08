(WJW) – Clouds will filter in for the morning but, we will stay dry for the morning commute.

Our next chance at rain will move in tonight into Thursday morning.

A somewhat chilly start to the day. By the afternoon, a few light isolated to scattered showers move in. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid-50s.

Showers will linger into early Thursday before drier and cooler weather moves in for the weekend. Trending colder by late Thursday and into the weekend. So we enter a drier, sunnier but cooler weather pattern late week through the weekend and into early next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

