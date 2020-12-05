Cloudy skies Saturday with cooler temps in the 30s, flurries possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Plenty of clouds around today and can’t rule out a passing rain or snow shower. It’s a small chance. 20% chance through Monday with little to no accumulation. A coating at best!

Another clipper-type system Sunday to early Monday will support a few snow showers trailed by brief stints of lake effect with only small accumulations anticipated.

Colder than average temperatures stick around through next week. It’s a quiet week ahead!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

