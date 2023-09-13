(WJW) — We have variably cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the 60s. The humidity remains low so temperatures will feel cooler outside.

You may want the jeans and long sleeves if you’ll be outside for a while this evening.

We will have a chilly start to the day Thursday with temperatures well inland dropping into the mid 40’s. Those near the lake will find more cloud cover and passing sprinkles so temps should stay in the 50’s.

Plenty of sunshine emerges in the afternoon with temperatures topping in the upper 60’s. Grab that sweater!

The next front arrives Sunday with showers into Monday followed by another 2-day cooler period.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

