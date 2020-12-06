Cloudy skies continue with another chance for some snow showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Pockets of flurries or drizzle possible this morning with temperatures right around freezing. Watch out for icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Once again, clouds win out today and I can’t rule out a passing flurry. Temps hold steady in the low 30s with a high of 35.

Snow chances ramp up overnight as a disturbance swings in. This will result in lake effect snow showers. Little to no accumulation anticipated. Up to an 1″ in our snowbelt communities, just enough for a fresh coating on the ground.

A quiet week ahead and look at the sunshine by midweek! Colder than average temperatures stick around through the first part of the week, then a brief stint of average temps. Changes ahead this weekend rain to snow, falling temps and wind. Stay tuned.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

