(WJW) — This evening, we’ll see predominantly cloudy skies with chilly temps in the 30s. Most of us will remain dry but during the evening we’ll see a lake-effect rain/snow mix in the snow belt. Most of that precipitation should remain light.

Lake effect flurries/mix possible through early Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonably cold tonight, in the lower 30s. Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine in the afternoon, after a cloudy start, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Milder Friday and early Saturday. Get ready for 50s to make a comeback!

Thursday futurecast:

Here is the 8-day forecast: