Cloudy skies and cooler temps to start the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dry start to the weekend with cooler temperatures expected.

Showers will be developing by Saturday night heading into Sunday.

Maps in Motion

Even more changes are in the forecast for Sunday. It could start off with a rain/snow mix in spots, but it should not linger. Rain will take over from there.

Rain will continue throughout the Browns game. Rainfall could reach 1/2″ or more in spots.

We’ll have a chilly start next week with highs falling about 5 degrees lesser than the average (49).

There is a slim chance of lake effect rain/snow showers on Monday, but that should not linger. Another round of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few lingering early Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be in the 50s by this time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

