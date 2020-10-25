Cloudy skies and cooler temps expected, chance for scattered showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday, a little sun tries to break out for our northern communities.

Ultimately clouds win out and will lower and thicken due to showers assembling along the Ohio river valley.

Scattered showers move in Sunday night and may be around for the morning commute on Monday. Another batch of rain moves in Monday night lasting into Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead to Halloween: Mostly sunny, but still cool. Boo!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

