Cloudy skies and cold temps expected, another round of snow arrives Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy weekend! We’ll kick it off with cold temperatures and some morning sunshine, and end it with snow that will accumulate enough to use our shovels.

Some temps have already slipped into the SINGLE DIGITS this morning. Clouds increase later this morning. We’re back to freezing this afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. It’s the calm before the storm, snow arrives tonight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for several counties here in Northeast Ohio. It’ll go into effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. These areas will receive the most snow.

Snow develops after midnight. Widespread, so everyone will wake up to some snow on the ground. Areas southwest will see the most with 2-3″, while much of Northeast Ohio will likely have only a coating to 1″.

After 10 a.m. the snow tapers to on and off snow showers/mix through the afternoon. Widespread snow is expected Sunday evening through Monday followed by lake effect snow early Tuesday morning.

It’s during this time when it’ll start to pile up in our area. Yes, there will be areas that receive more than a half a foot . Here’s our latest snow total forecast tonight through Monday night.

Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach NE Ohio late next week/first weekend of February. At this time, it looks to be primarily rain next Friday with milder temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: