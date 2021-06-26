Cloudy, humid, chance of storms: Will we see 90° this weekend?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds will win out the day today and temperatures are headed toward mid- to upper-80s depending on how much sun we see.

Here’s what we can expect this weekend:

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms mainly across western areas and along the shoreline. Drier south and east. The evening looks dry for all Northeast Ohioans.

Saturday night: Looking drier.

Sunday: Mainly dry with a slim chance of showers and storms later in the day (especially west of I-71). We may make a run for 90° for the 1st time this year!

A rain risk ramps up in the middle of the week.

Here is your 8-day forecast: