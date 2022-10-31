(WJW) – A passing shower or two tonight as we close out Halloween on spooky note with cloudy conditions and the chance for some patchy fog.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s late tonight before ending up in the low 50s by tomorrow morning.

Cloudy and cool tomorrow morning with a few areas of fog possible and a lingering sprinkle. Mostly to partly cloudy through the day as temperatures warm up to the low 60s. A bit of sunshine before sunset.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer this week? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last is the question.

How about November? Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days. In fact, 60’s common! Temperatures will range about 5-10° ABOVE AVERAGE.

