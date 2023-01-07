Cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s to start the day Saturday.

We won’t get much of a “warm-up” this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. Flurries continue through the first half of the day, mainly in the snowbelt region. Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun here and there.

Clouds move back in on Sunday with temperatures a degree or so warmer, in the upper 30s. By Sunday evening, a system moves just to our south and our southern counties could see a few passing snow showers with minor accumulation on grassy surfaces. No major systems are expected in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

