(WJW)- Mostly cloudy skies today, and mostly dry with maybe an isolated shower early.

Although skies are mostly cloudy there could be some peeks of blue sky and sunshine at times.

Temperatures will be on either side of 70°.

The best chances for rain this week will be mid-week. Mainly late Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain should help. We need it! As of the first day of fall, most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

But, there still isn’t any significant rainfall in the forecast until the end of next week.

Sunshine returns on Friday and will stick around through the weekend, along with warmer temperatures.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

It’s cloudy for days, but there are bright spots. Fall colors are starting to pop!

Here’s the progression of colors across Ohio.