CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s cloudy for days, but there are bright spots. Fall colors are starting to pop! Here’s the progression of colors across Ohio.

Comfortably cool tonight with temperatures hanging out in the 60s and 50s. Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two possible. We will get a bit of a break overnight but the mostly cloudy skies will stick around.

Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow and mostly dry with maybe an isolated sprinkle or shower here or there. Although skies are mostly cloudy there could be some peeks of blue sky and sunshine at times. Temperatures will be on either side of 70 degrees.

The best chances for rain this week will be mid-week, Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine returning on Friday and through the weekend, along with warmer temperatures.

The rain this week should help as of the first day of fall, most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

We are losing daylight at a rapid rate this time of year.

