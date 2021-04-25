Cloudy, cool weather kicks off week, but big warm-up is on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect areas of fog this morning. Even a brief shower is possible, but nothing widespread. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy sky with afternoon sunshine and a brief cooldown.

Expect highs in the low 50s.

Get ready for another spring warm-up. Sunshine galore with temperatures in the upper 70s (per our long range outlook back early last week) through late Wednesday. Temps then drop below normal Friday and Saturday.

Our best chance of rain this upcoming week: Small chance Wednesday. Best chance Thursday into early Friday. A few thunderstorms possible during this time frame. Stay tuned. As always, we’ll keep you updated.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: