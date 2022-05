CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cloudy and cooler Sunday is in store for Northeast Ohio.

A cold front continues to work its way through the area. A sprinkle or shower can’t be ruled out in the morning hours.

By lunchtime, we’ll see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s and some clouds clearing by afternoon.

Clouds will increase once again overnight into Monday. Cooler temperatures return next week.

