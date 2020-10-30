Cloudy, cool, and crisp day ahead; rain finally comes to an end

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The rain will go away today, but it’s going to take its time.

Winds are going to be coming out of the northwest and it will feel quite brisk.

Rain chances stay in the forecast until about 6 p.m. but it won’t be steady until then.

Temperatures are starting out just above 40 degrees and will stay there for most of the day.

Tonight we’ll be right around the freezing mark so be sure to take care of those outside plants.

Halloween will be a much better day for trick-or-treaters with highs in the 50s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

