Cloudy, cold Wednesday on tap for Northeast Ohioans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winds have gone calm so there are no bitter cold wind chills expected.

There will, however, be a few single digit readings in our western counties where the clouds cleared out a touch. There will be plenty of clouds around Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens.

A round of snow sneaks by to our south during the evening. Those mainly south of Rt. 30 could get a coating to an inch. Those of us to the north will see very little to no accumulation.

Accumulating snow is possible over the weekend. This one could produce several inches. Stay tuned.

Following the snow, it’s all about the arctic air. The bitter blast arrives next week! The coldest air will be arriving on Valentine’s Day. Sub-zero lows are possible Valentine’s Day night.

