CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cloudy, cold, and a few flakes here and there pretty much sums up the next several days as temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s.

The last time we had a day with FULL SUNSHINE was on December 27th. Grey colors indicate cloud cover. Blue indicated sunshine.

Here’s your Fox 8 Day forecast:

