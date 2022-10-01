CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dreary, breezy and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Gusts could reach 20-30 mph at times on Saturday.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies as the remnants of Ian move into our region. Most of us will remain dry with showers staying off to our south and east through the day.

After Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, it made another landfall in Georgetown, S.C., between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, on Friday. Ian is now post-tropical and will continue to bring rainfall and gusty conditions along the East Coast.

Models becoming more uniform that we will see some light showers push in Saturday from the leftovers of Ian. They will move in from the southeast, will not be widespread and should not make their way to our western counties. A little gusty Saturday afternoon, especially along the lakeshore.

Temperatures remain cooler than average the first week of October with highs generally in the mid 60s. At least we can enjoy a nice dry stretch with a mix of sun and clouds.

