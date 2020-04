CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winds are howling and it will be blustery overnight! Gusts to 40+ mph continue to be active into Friday. They won’t quiet for most of the day.

Good Friday will include a variably cloudy sky with a few snow showers. Brrr!

Easter weekend expect highs in the 50s with showers likely on Easter, especially in the latter half of the day.

Temperatures will hang out in below normal territory much of next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: