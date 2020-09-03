Cloudy and humid, taste of fall arrives tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A taste of fall arrives tonight.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and humid with a few breaks of sun.

Some people might see stray showers in the late afternoon.

Cool air is on the way. Friday will be sunny and around 70.

It will clear out the humidity and drop temperatures a bit in time for Labor Day weekend.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

