Cloudy and humid Saturday with chance for rain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The muggies return in force Saturday afternoon along with a rain risk.

Saturday begins dry, but clouds thicken late in the day and showers (perhaps thunder) assemble. They will be persistent into Sunday afternoon. Right now, Sunday morning is looking more soggy.

Heavy rain is possible which will bring a flood threat. Stay tuned. Hit or miss showers/storms possible after 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by widespread rain mainly before noon on Sunday.

Here’s the latest breakdown:

The weather heading into next week looks delightful!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

