Cloudy and cool weather to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some spotty lake-driven showers will linger early Monday morning.

They will clear out by 10 a.m.

Clouds will rule most of the day with some peaks of sunshine late afternoon.

Highs will top out in the 50s.

Temperatures are going to be warmer and sunny for the rest of the week.

Next weekend looks gorgeous.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

