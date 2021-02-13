Cloudy and cold weather continues this weekend, with snow events soon expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s more of the same continuing this weekend, generally cloudy and cold. Wind chills are expected to be in the teens with highs in the mid 20s.

The coldest air is expected to arrive on Presidents’ Day and Tuesday. A couple of areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night. The pattern shifts allowing the southern jet stream to become a major driver of storm systems next week. All aboard the ‘panhandle hook’ train.

The first of these major systems will approach the area overnight Sunday into Monday through Tuesday and again Thursday into Friday. These are setting up to be decent snow events. Over 6 inches of accumulation is possible for everyone, perhaps up to a foot of snow or more.

A winter storm watch kicks in Monday morning for most of the Buckeye State:

Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas counties have a watch issued for 1 a.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon. The following other counties have winter storm watches issued for 7 a.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon: Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne.

We’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: