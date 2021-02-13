Cloudy and cold for Saturday with another round of snow expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some sun around this morning, otherwise more of the same generally cloudy and cold. Wind chills in the teens with highs in the mid 20s.

A light snow event will be heading in our direction from mid afternoon through this evening. Minor accumulations, if any at all.

The coldest air is expected to arrive on Presidents’ Day and Tuesday. A couple areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night. The pattern shifts allowing the southern jet stream to become a major driver of storm systems next week. All aboard the ‘panhandle hook’ train.

The first of these major systems will approach the area Monday through Tuesday and again Thursday into Friday. These are setting up to be decent snow events… Over a half a foot for everyone!

We’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: