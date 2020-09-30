CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – StormFOX radar is showing some rain along the shoreline this morning.
We’ll see some breaks of sun after it rises, but after that it will quickly get cloudy.
Temperatures will rise into the 60s.
Winds will pick up and so will the rain coverage.
Scattered showers will linger from about 2 to 10 p.m.
Another front comes through tomorrow, dropping temperatures another 10-degrees or so.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- ‘I am woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78
- Clouds, wind, and rain; cooler air pushes in tomorrow
- From ‘Will you shut up man?’ to ‘Everyone knows he’s a liar,’ first presidential debate goes off the rails
- Hillary Clinton responds to ‘would you shut up, man’ moment at presidential debate
- Missing: Treasure Springer