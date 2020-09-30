Clouds, wind, and rain; cooler air pushes in tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – StormFOX radar is showing some rain along the shoreline this morning.

We’ll see some breaks of sun after it rises, but after that it will quickly get cloudy.

Temperatures will rise into the 60s.

Winds will pick up and so will the rain coverage.

Scattered showers will linger from about 2 to 10 p.m.

Another front comes through tomorrow, dropping temperatures another 10-degrees or so.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

