CLEVELAND (WJW)– Spring this weekend, summer next weekend! Clouds increase this evening with a slim chance of a stray sprinkle. Most areas will remain rain-free.

A few light showers possible overnight and Sunday. Otherwise, more cloud cover with highs around 70. A warm front heads our way Monday. Clouds increase with a slight chance of showers in our southwestern communities. By mid-week with highs into the 80s! A taste of summer heading our way!