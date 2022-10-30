CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday remains comfortable with temps reaching low 60s. We’ll see the sun early on but clouds will start to build up by lunchtime.

Ottawa County is under a moderate dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Be careful on the roads.

Our next system will move in late Sunday bringing the chance for a few showers, mainly after sunset and will continue for your drive to work on Monday.

After a brief break in the rain midday Monday, showers redevelop in the evening, mainly east of I-77. Far from a washout, but will be dodging showers at times.

Rain gear might have to be worked into our Halloween costumes this year. Here’s the latest Trick or Treat forecast for our ghosts and goblins:

