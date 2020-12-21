Clouds, rain, and snow to start the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cloudy skies this morning with rain/snow developing by mid-afternoon then changing over to snow in the evening.

Most locations will see less than 1″ by midnight. Locally 1-2″ of slushy snow by early AM Tuesday with the majority of the snow in the snowbelt communities.

Snow showers taper off by late Tuesday morning.

A push of milder air moves in the middle of this week. We could be flirting with 50 Wednesday!

Big changes heading our way as we head into the holidays!

Colder, arctic air invades our area starting Christmas Eve night… potentially the coldest air since last February! Highs Christmas Day will be in the mid-20s with single-digit wind chills at times.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

