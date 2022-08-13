CLEVELAND (WJW) — Saturday will be nice with highs in the upper 70s ahead of a warm front that will slide in from the west bringing the chance for a few showers, mainly late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday.

Most of the rain seems to favor western Ohio but can’t rule out a few light showers moving east through the first half of the day Sunday. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Long range pattern shows little chances of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: