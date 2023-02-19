CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will warm up quickly Sunday thanks to a breeze out of the south. The breezy conditions stick around as temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s.

A good deal of cloud coverage through the day but we will get breaks of sunshine here and there.

One more quiet weather day before a few systems move in this upcoming week.

A weak front Monday into early Tuesday with spotty light rain. Better opportunity for rain (or snow) later in the week. Storm system at the end of the week will give you a feeling of deja vu! Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

