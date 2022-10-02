CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beautiful – and chilly at times – fall week is ahead for Northeast Ohio.

It’ll be cloudy to start on Sunday but clouds will gradually decrease through the day as the remnants of Ian slip to the East coast.

The Woollybear festival is looking good. Grab a jacket though, highs will only be in the low 60s.

Temps overnight on Sunday dipping into the 30s will give a chilly start to the workweek, but improve into the 60s by midday Monday.

We’ll have a cooler-than-average first week of October with highs generally in the mid 60s. At least we can enjoy a nice dry stretch with a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking ahead, a chilly by the end of the week! It’ll feel more like the end of October.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: