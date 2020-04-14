Clouds and sun today; wintry mix in the forecast tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Spring just can’t seem to shake off winter.

Chilly weather sticks around for several days. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday as well as a few other instances throughout the next several days. Minor weather systems will irritate the atmosphere and instigate some lake-enhanced precipitation. A snow/rain mix is certainly possible with each atmospheric ripple.

We’ll have at least one mild day this weekend. The pick day is shaping up to be Sunday so far.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

