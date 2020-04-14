1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: 2.9 million tested in America, 582-thousand cases Cleveland Rocks From Our Living Rooms: Musical artists to perform on FOX 8 to help COVID-19 response
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Clouds and sun today; wintry mix in the forecast tomorrow

Weather

by: Scott Sabol

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Spring just can’t seem to shake off winter.

Chilly weather sticks around for several days. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday as well as a few other instances throughout the next several days. Minor weather systems will irritate the atmosphere and instigate some lake-enhanced precipitation. A snow/rain mix is certainly possible with each atmospheric ripple.

We’ll have at least one mild day this weekend. The pick day is shaping up to be Sunday so far.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News