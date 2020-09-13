Clouds and a few spotty sprinkles possible tonight with lows dipping to the 60s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re dry! We’re feeling good weather-wise. Lots of sunshine and it’s still muggy, we won’t get relief from the humidity until tonight.

Clouds along with a few spotty sprinkles possible tonight with lows dipping to 60 or just below. We’ll start off tomorrow with more clouds than sunshine, then gradually clear through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s through most of the afternoon.

Hello Monday! The forecast is looking like fall-weather.

It cools off as we head into the workweek. Temps will struggle to reach 70 multiple times this week. Check out the end of the week. The countdown in on! Fall less than 2 weeks away!

