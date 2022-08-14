CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chance of light showers around throughout the day Sunday. Not expecting a washout but have your umbrella handy, just in case you run into the rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Cloud cover and rain in spots in the west of our viewing area, even a passing shower in Cleveland and Akron throughout the morning are possible on Sunday. By afternoon, some areas will struggle to reach 70 as showers move out and cloud cover hangs around.

Dry for most to start the work week. Temps will struggle to reach 80 by Monday afternoon.

Long range pattern shows little chances of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio We do get a slight warm-up late week with temperatures returning to normal – Low 80s.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: