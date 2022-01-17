Closings

Updated: Jan 17, 2022 / 08:06 PM EST

A

ACCAA Head Start/Early Head Start - All Locations

Ashtabula Daycare

Closed

Absorbent Minds Montessori School- Cuyahoga Falls

Summit School

Closed Tomorrow

Agape Christian Academy

Geauga Private

Closed

Akron Preparatory School

Summit School

Closed

Akron Public Schools

Summit School District

Closed

All Saints St. John Vianney

Lake Catholic

Closed

Alliance City Schools

Stark School District

Closed Tomorrow

Apex Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Archbishop Hoban

Summit Catholic

Closed

Ashtabula Area City Schools

Ashtabula School District

Closed

Ashtabula County Meals on Wheels Program

Ashtabula Business

Closed

B

Barberton City Schools

Summit School District

Closed

Benedictine

Cuyahoga Catholic

Closed

Berkshire Local Schools

Geauga School District

Closed

Bethany Lutheran

Cuyahoga Lutheran

Closed

Beyond Expectations Barber College

Summit School

Closed

Brilliant Beginnings Preschool and Growing Center

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Broadway Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Brown Local Schools

Carroll School District

Closed

Brunswick City Schools

Medina School District

Closed Tomorrow

Buckeye Career Center

Tuscarawas Vocational

Closed

C

Canton City Schools

Stark School District

Closed

Canton College Preparatory

Stark School

Closed

Canton Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed

Canton Montessori

Stark Montessori

Closed

Cardinal Local Schools

Geauga School District

Closed

Carroll County Transit System

Carroll Business

Closed

Carrollton Ex. Village

Carroll School District

Closed

Chapel Hill Christian North

Summit Private

Closed

Chapel Hill Christian-South

Summit Private

Closed

Chippewa Local Schools

Wayne School District

Closed

Christian Faith Academy

Ashtabula School

Closed

Christie Lane School

Huron Vocational

Delayed 2 Hours

Citizens Academy

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Citizens Academy Southeast

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Citizens Leadership Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Citizens Leadership Academy-East

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Claymont City Schools

Tuscarawas School District

Closed

Clear Fork Valley Local Schools

Richland School District

Delayed 2 Hours

Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Cleveland Central Catholic

Cuyahoga Catholic

Closed

Cleveland College Preparatory School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Cleveland Preparatory Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools- Eastside Arts Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Constellation Schools-Madison Comm. Elementary

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools-Old Brooklyn Elementary

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools-Parma Community Elementary

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Constellation Schools-Puritas Community Elementary

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools-Puritas Community Middle School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Elementary

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Middle

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Constellation Schools-Westside Community School of the Arts

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Elementary

Lorain School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Middle

Lorain School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary

Lorain School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle

Lorain School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Parma Community High

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Parma Community Intermediate

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Parma Community Middle

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Constellation Schools: Parma Community Pearl Road Elementary

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Cornerstone Community School

Summit Private

Closed

Coventry Local Schools

Summit School District

Closed

Crestwood Local Schools

Portage School District

Closed

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools

Summit School District

Closed Tomorrow

D

Daisy Daycare

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed Tomorrow

Dalton Local Schools

Wayne School District

Closed

E

E Prep and Village Prep Willard Campus

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

East Academy

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

East Cleveland City Schools

Cuyahoga School District

Closed

Education Alternative Painesville

Painesville School

Closed

Entrepreneurship Prep School Woodland Hills

Cuyahoga School

Closed

F

Fairlawn Village Preschool

Summit School

Closed Tomorrow

Fairlawn West Preschool

Summit Daycare

Closed

Fairless Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed Tomorrow

Fairport Harbor Ex. Village

Lake School District

Closed

Faith Lutheran Preschool

Summit Daycare

Closed

Family Child Learning Center Preschool

Summit School

Closed Tomorrow

Field Local Schools

Portage School District

Closed Tomorrow

G

Garaway Local Schools

Tuscarawas School District

Closed

Geauga Center Head Start

Geauga School

Closed Tomorrow

Glenmont Head Start

Holmes School

Closed

Global Ambassadors Language Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Grand Valley Local Schools

Ashtabula School District

Closed

Green Local Schools-Summit

Summit School District

Closed

Growing Leaders Enrichment Center

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

H

Hametown Christian Academy

Summit School

Closed Tomorrow

Heritage Christian - Canton

Stark Private

Closed

Heritage Christian-Brooklyn

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Hershey Montessori Concord Campus

Lake School

Closed

Hershey Montessori Huntsburg Campus

Geauga Montessori

Closed

Herzing University-Akron Campus

Summit College

Closed

Highland Local Schools

Medina School District

Closed

Holy Cross Lutheran

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Holy Family-Stow

Summit Catholic

Closed

Holy Name Elementary -Cleveland

Cuyahoga Catholic

Closed

Horizon Science Academy High

Cuyahoga Private

Closed

Horizon Science Academy-Middle School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

I

ICASI/Paganini Cooking School

Geauga Vocational

No Evening Classes

IXL Child Care and Learning Center

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Idea House

Stark School

Closed Tomorrow

Imagine Bella Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Immaculate Heart of Mary-Cuyahoga Falls

Summit Catholic

Closed

Indian Valley Local Schools

Tuscarawas School District

Closed

iSTEM Geauga Early College High School

Lake School

Closed

J

J.D.N. Early Childhood Ctr.

Cuyahoga Daycare

Delayed 2 Hours

Jackson Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed

James A. Garfield Local

Portage School

Closed

Jump Start Preschool

Geauga Daycare

Closed

K

KSU/Regional Campus-Ashtabula

Ashtabula School

Closed Tomorrow

KSU/Regional Campus-Stark

Stark School

Closed

KSU/Regional Campus-Trumbull

Trumbull College

Closed

Kent City Schools

Portage School District

Closed

Kent State Univ. at Stark-The University Center

Stark College

Closed

Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine/ Independence

Cuyahoga College

Closed

Kent State University-Geauga Campus

Geauga School

Closed Tomorrow

Kent State University-Kent

Portage College

Closed

Kent State University-Regional Academic Center

Summit School

Closed Tomorrow

Kids Corner Child Development Center

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Kids Learning Academy

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

KidsLink School

Summit School

Closed Tomorrow

Kingsway Christian School

Wayne School

Closed

L

LEAP Program Crestview-Richland

Richland School

Closed

LEAP Program Green-Summit

Summit School

Closed

LEAP Program-Kent

Portage School

Closed

LEAP Program-Mansfield

Richland School

Closed

LEAP Program-Rittman

Wayne School

Closed

Lake Center Christian Schools

Stark School

Closed Tomorrow

Lake Erie International High School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Lake Erie Preparatory School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Lake Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed

Lakeshore Intergenerational School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Lakewood Catholic Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Lawrence Lower School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Lawrence Upper School

Summit School

Closed

Liberty Preparatory School

Wayne School

Closed

Lincoln Park Academy – Lower School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Lincoln Park Academy – Upper School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Little Fingers Little Toes Childcare

Lake Daycare

Closed

Little's Academy Childcare

Summit Daycare

Closed

Louisville City Schools

Stark School District

Closed

Luther Memorial

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

M

Madison Local Schools-Lake

Lake School District

Closed

Madison Local-Richland

Richland School

Delayed 2 Hours

Mamastines Family Child Care Center

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Manchester Local Schools

Summit School District

Closed

Maple Heights City Schools

Cuyahoga School District

Closed

Maplewood Career Center

Portage School

Closed

Marlington Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed

Mary Queen of Peace

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Massillon City Schools

Stark School District

Closed Tomorrow

Mayfair Christian School

Summit School

Closed

Medina Christian Academy

Medina School

Closed

Menlo Park Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Mentor Christian School

Lake Private

Closed

Mentor Ex. Village Schools

Lake School District

Closed

Metro Catholic Parish

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Midwest Community-Medina

Medina Daycare

Closed

Midwest Community-Stark

Stark Daycare

Closed Tomorrow

Midwest Community-Summit

Summit Daycare

Closed

Midwest Community-Wayne

Wayne Daycare

Closed

Minerva Area Christian School

Stark School

Closed

Minerva Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed

Mini Miracles Discovery Zone

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed Tomorrow

Mini Miracles Learning Academy

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Mini Miracles and Beyond

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Mogadore Local Schools

Summit School District

Closed

N

NEOMED - Northeast Ohio University of Medicine - Rootstown

Portage School

Closed Tomorrow

Near West Intergenerational School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

New Philadelphia City Schools

Tuscarawas School District

Closed

Newbridge Cleveland Cntr For Arts and Technology

Cuyahoga Vocational

Closed

Newcomerstown Ex. Village Schools

Tuscarawas School District

Closed

Nices Services/Dayhab-NMT

Stark Daycare

Closed

Noah's Ark Childcare Academy-Euclid

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Noble Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Nordonia Hills City Schools

Summit School District

Closed

North Canton City Schools

Stark School District

Closed

North Shore High School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Northside Christian Academy

Medina School

Closed

Northwest Local Schools-Stark

Stark School District

Closed

Norton City Schools

Summit School District

Closed

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High

Geauga School

Closed

O

Ohio College Preparatory School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Old Trail School

Summit School

Closed

Ontario Local Schools

Richland School District

Delayed 2 Hours

Orrville City Schools

Wayne School District

Closed

Osnaburg Local Schools-East Canton

Stark School District

Closed

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel West

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Our Lady of Peace Elementary

Stark School

Closed Tomorrow

Our Lady of the Lake School

Cuyahoga Catholic

Closed

Our Shepherd Ev. Lutheran

Lake School

Closed Tomorrow

P

Padua Franciscan

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Painesville Christian Preschool and Daycare

Lake Daycare

Closed

Painesville City Local

Lake School District

Closed

Parma Academy Pandas K-3

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Parma City Schools

Cuyahoga School District

Closed

Parma Heights Christian Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Perry Local Schools-Stark

Stark School District

Closed

Pinnacle Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Plain Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed

Portage Lakes Career Center

Summit School

No Evening Classes

Portage Learning Centers

Portage School

Closed

Pymatuning Valley Local

Ashtabula School

Closed

R

R.G. Drage Career Center

Stark School

Closed

Raphaels School of Beauty -Brunswick Campus

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Raphaels School of Beauty-N.Olmsted Campus

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Ravenna School District

Portage School District

Closed

Re-Education Services - Mentor Campus

Lake School

Closed Tomorrow

Re-Education Services- Bedford

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Regent High School

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

Regina Coeli

Stark School

Closed

Revere Local Schools

Summit School District

Closed Tomorrow

Rising Stars Academy of Cheer and Dance

Cuyahoga School

No Evening Classes

Rittman Ex. Village Schools

Wayne School District

Closed

Riverside Local Schools-Lake

Lake School District

Closed

Rootstown Local Schools

Portage School

Closed

S

SMART Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

SUPER Learning Center

Summit School

Closed

Saint John School

Ashtabula School

Closed Tomorrow

Saints Robert and William

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Sandy Valley Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed Tomorrow

Schnee Learning Center

Summit School

Closed

Seton Catholic School

Summit School

Closed

Sonshine Preschool

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Southeast Local Schools-Wayne

Wayne School District

Closed

Spring Garden Waldorf Schools

Summit School

Closed

Springfield Local-Summit

Summit School District

Closed

Ss Peter and Paul Catholic School

Wayne School

Closed

St. Adalbert-Cleveland

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

St. Agatha-St. Aloysius

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Anthony of Padua-Akron

Summit School

Closed

St. Augustine

Summit School

Closed

St. Barbara

Stark School

Closed Tomorrow

St. Barnabas

Summit School

Closed

St. Benedict

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Charles Borromeo

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Columbkille

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Francis-Cleveland

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Gabriel Church

Lake Church

Closed

St. Helen

Geauga School

Closed

St. Hilary

Summit School

Closed

St. Ignatius of Antioch Elementary

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

St. Jerome

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. John Lutheran-Cleveland

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Joseph-Randolph

Portage School

Closed

St. Leo

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

St. Mark Catholic

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Mary (Akron)

Summit School

Closed

St. Mary Byzantine

Cuyahoga School

Closed Tomorrow

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception-Wooster

Wayne School

Closed

St. Mary-Mansfield

Richland School

Delayed 2 Hours

St. Michael School

Stark School

Closed Tomorrow

St. Patrick-Kent

Portage School

Closed

St. Peter School-Mansfield

Richland School

Delayed 2 Hours

St. Rita

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Rocco

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Sebastian

Summit School

Closed

St. Stanislaus

Cuyahoga School

Closed

St. Thomas Aquinas - Louisville

Stark School

Closed

St. Vincent-St. Mary

Summit School

Closed

Stark County Comm. Action-Headstart

Stark School

Closed

Stark State College-Main Campus

Stark School

Closed

Step Forward Head Start

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Step Stone Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Stow-Munroe Falls Schools

Summit School District

Closed

Streetsboro City Schools

Portage School District

Closed Tomorrow

Summit Academy Akron Elementary

Summit School

Closed

Summit Academy Akron Middle School

Summit School

Closed

Summit Academy Canton Secondary

Stark Private

Closed

Summit Academy-Akron Secondary

Summit School

Closed

T

Tallmadge City Schools

Summit School District

Closed

The Intergenerational School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

The Lippman School

Summit School

Closed

Towpath Trail High School

Summit School

Closed

Trinity Christian Child Care

Wayne Daycare

Closed Tomorrow

Trinity Christian Preschool

Wayne School

Closed Tomorrow

Trinity High

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Triway Local Schools

Wayne School District

Closed Tomorrow

Truly Gifted Kids Academy

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed-No Heat

Tuscarawas County Board of DD School

Tuscarawas School

Closed

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools

Tuscarawas School District

Closed

Tuslaw Local Schools

Stark School District

Closed

U

University of Cleveland Preparatory School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Urban Community School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Urban Vision

Summit Church

Closed

V

Valley Christian Academy

Portage School

Closed

Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Village Prep (Woodland Hills)

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Village and E Prep – Cliffs

Cuyahoga School

Closed

W

Wadsworth City Schools

Medina School District

Closed Tomorrow

Walsh Jesuit

Summit School

Closed

Washington Park Community School

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Waterloo Local Schools

Portage School District

Closed

Wayne County Board of DD

Wayne School

Closed

Wayne County Schools Career Center

Wayne School

Closed

West Branch Local Schools

Mahoning School District

Closed

West Center Head Start

Lake School

Closed

West Holmes Local Schools

Holmes School District

Closed

West Park Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Willard City Schools

Huron School District

Delayed 2 Hours

Willing Hands Career Center

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Willoughby-Eastlake City

Lake School District

Closed

Wings Academy

Cuyahoga School

Closed

Woodridge Local Schools

Summit School District

Closed

Wooster Christian

Wayne School

Closed

Wooster City Schools

Wayne School District

Closed

Wright Preparatory Academy

Stark School

Closed

Y

Young Achievers Learning Center

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Your Child My Child 2

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed Tomorrow

Your Child My Child 3

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

Your Child My Child 4

Cuyahoga Daycare

Closed

