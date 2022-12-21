(WJW) – A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday evening for all of Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service says it is a multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow and blowing snow possible.

NWS is calling for snow accumulations of up to 4 inches with wind gusts as high as 60 mph, which will make the wind chill feel as low as 30 below zero.

Ahead of the storm, cancellations have started.

You can email tips@fox8.com with any cancellations.

A Christmas Story House

A Christmas Story House will be closing early on Friday, December 23rd at 5:00 pm due to inclement weather and will be closed on Saturday, December 24th. They will resume regular business hours on Monday, December 26th.

Lake Metroparks cancels Country Lights Drive-thru

Lake Metroparks has canceled the Country Lights Drive-thru event for Friday, December 23 due to forecasted severe weather. Please understand that this decision was made with safety in mind.

If you are a ticketholder for December 23, you may use your ticket Wednesday, December 21 or Thursday, December 22 any time between 6 and 8:30 pm. Those unable to use their tickets December 21 or 22 will be issued a full refund.