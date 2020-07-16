Close to 90% of the country expecting 90 degree heat over the next week

(CNN) — A record-breaking heat wave is sweeping across the United States, and close to 90% of the population will experience 90-degree heat over the next seven days.

On Saturday alone most of the continental US will see 90-degree heat or higher.

In the last week, over 1,200 heat records and 159 July heat records have tumbled across the country. Dozens of all-time hottest temperatures have also been recorded.

More records are expected as the heat wave stretches through the weekend and into next week.

Northeast

After a relatively mild week, intense heat is expected to creep northward this weekend. Boston and New York City are expecting high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, up 15 to 20 degrees from earlier this week.

Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., will see temperatures near 100 degrees by early next week, continuing the stretch of scorching heat in the region.

Dulles International Airport, just outside of Washington, D.C., had measured 20 consecutive days over 90 degrees as of Wednesday, challenging its all-time record of 21 days.

And Pittsburgh, which is expecting temperatures in the mid-90s this weekend, just had its longest 90-degree streak in 25 years.

The Northeast will continue to see intense heat until a cold front moves through next Thursday.

South

Parts of the South will see heat indices near 110 degrees Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories for close to 10 million people.

Amarillo, Lubbock, and San Antonio — all in Texas — set their all-time July heat records over the last few days. Borger, Texas, smashed its all-time record high Saturday by hitting 116 degrees.

This weekend will not be as intense as the record-breaking heat earlier this week. However, the region will still see sweltering temperatures. Dallas is expecting high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. And Oklahoma City might eclipse 100 degrees on Friday.

Midwest

Chicago will see temperatures soar this weekend, reaching the mid-90s on Sunday, 10 degrees above normal.

Detroit will climb from the mid-70s Thursday to the lower 90s by Friday, and Minneapolis will see a high in the mid-90s Saturday.

St. Louis will see highs close to 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The high temperature is not forecast to drop below 90 degrees for nearly the rest of the month.

Southwest

The record-setting heat in the Southwest has let up slightly in some places. However, the region is still forecast to be blisteringly hot.

Phoenix ended a streak earlier this week of not dropping below 90 degrees for seven days and 22 hours, tying its all-time record. It also saw 11 straight days with a high temperature above 110 degrees.

High temperatures in Phoenix are not expected to drop below 109 degrees for at least five days.

The extreme heat is also gripping Southern California. Palm Springs, which set a daily temperature record of 121 degrees Sunday, is forecast to hit 113 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Last Sunday Death Valley hit 128 degrees, the hottest temperature on the planet since 2017.

Northwest

Most of the Northwest will see above-average temperatures over the next few days. Portland will manage to avoid the hottest temperatures through Saturday. However, their temperatures will climb into the lower 90s by Sunday and mid-90s by Monday, as the intense heat moves north.

Seattle will be one of the few places in the country to avoid the heat wave and will manage to stay in the 70s and 80s next week.

The US isn’t alone. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 2020 is on pace to be one of the three hottest years on record globally, and it is “virtually certain” (99.9%) to be among the top 5.

