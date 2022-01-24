Clipper snow moves through during evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather statement for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Summit, Stark, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Portage, Medina, Lorain, Erie, Sandusky, Ottawa, Trumbull and Holmes counties as a clipper system moves through bringing widespread snow. Sub-zero wind chills are likely Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Clipper #2 has resulted in 1 to 4 inches of snow on Monday. The snow is coming to an end as we move toward sunset.

Here are forecast snow amounts:

SNOWFALL FUTURECAST

There’s a chance for a stray flurry on Tuesday then skies becoming sunny. An arctic blast follows midweek. Temperatures will not get out the teens Wednesday. Bundle up and stay warm.

We’re looking at another clipper on Friday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: