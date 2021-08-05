Cleveland weather: Warmer with higher humidity

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Another pleasant, uneventful night is in progress all across Northeast Ohio. Temperatures will not be quite as cool as nights past, but still cool for this time of the year. A few areas of patchy fog are possible as well. Lows will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

It will be getting warmer on Friday. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s with higher humidity levels. While not “mega-muggy” per se, we will start to feel the tackiness of the airmass as the surrounding atmosphere begins to load up with moisture.

Hard to believe but we could use some rainfall. Check out the rainfall departures from July vs the last week:

The number of 90 degrees vs last 5 summers: