CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sunshine in the morning. Temps on Friday will be in the lower 60s with a lake breeze along the shoreline in the afternoon.

The next chance of rain will be late Friday afternoon and more so in the evening. Coverage will be around 40%. Most showers should be along scattered the lakeshore and a rumble of thunder is possible too as the warm front moves north and east Friday night.

Temperatures will trend warmer for the end of the week per our long-range outlook issued on April 5. By the weekend, we’re looking for 80s. That’s early June temperatures.

The warmup is short-lived as temperatures will cool down next week after a good chance for rain/storms Sunday night into Monday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: