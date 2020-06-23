Cleveland weather: Plenty of rain in the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)– *UNSETTLED WEATHER* definitely tops the headlines this week!

Missing your green, lush-looking grass? We’re short by approximately an inch and quarter of rainfall for the month of June. There is plenty of rain in the forecast for the next few days.

The only day this week that’s looking completely dry is Friday and that is subject to change.

Heat and humidity show signs of building back during the first week of July with possibly more 90 degree days!

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: