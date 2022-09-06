CLEVELAND (WJW) – Finally some clearing! Partly cloudy tonight as drier weather slowly continues to move into the region. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as we fall into the low to mid 60s tonight.

Chance for a few areas of fog overnight into early tomorrow morning.

Sun and clouds tomorrow with a shower or two during the day. Coverage will be lower than the past few days and most of the day will remain dry. Another fall-like afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Next chance of rain Sunday and Monday.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast here.