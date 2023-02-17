CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures slowly sank on Friday, finally settling between 23°F and 28°F, quite a correction from record highs on Wednesday afternoon.

Several streaks of scattered lake enhanced snow were around Friday under a mainly cloudy sky.

Skies may not clear until after midnight Saturday morning, but when skies ARE clear in the evening, look for two very bright objects in the western sky:

Expect a brighter weekend with temperatures gradually warming back above average. There’s the chance of a few sprinkles early Sunday, but otherwise a quiet couple of days in store for us.

A weak front comes late Monday into early Tuesday with spotty light rain. There’s a better opportunity for rain (snow) late next week. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range outlook shows a brief cool down Friday to Saturday, then temperatures rising slightly above normal early next week, with slightly cooler temps by the end of next week.

The panhandle storm track continues!